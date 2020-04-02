Driver Delivering Amazon Packages Urinates on Driveway

A driver delivering Amazon packages in Maryland was caught on camera urinating on the driveway of a package recipient.

Ring security camera footage caught an Amazon delivery driver urinating on a homeowner’s lawn, driveway, and sidewalk over the weekend, according to a report by TMZ.

The footage was from a residential area in Maryland, where the driver can be seen relieving himself as he stood next to his delivery van. According to TMZ, the Amazon driver had locked himself out of his vehicle, which is why he decided to urinate outdoors.

In the video, the driver can be seen first delivering a package to the homeowner’s doorstep, before walking back to his van, where he appeared to try to open the door, only to apparently find that it was locked.

The driver then circles around his vehicle, before the camera footage shows him standing in the homeowner’s driveway, looking around, apparently to ensure that no one was privy to what he was about to do.

The Amazon driver is then seen proceeding to urinate on the homeowner’s driveway, sidewalk, and lawn.

“Now, in this guy’s defense… in the middle of this pandemic, homeowners might, understandably, be less likely to let him in their home to use the bathroom. Likewise, using a public restroom — if he could get to one — seems like risky business,” noted TMZ.

The report added that Amazon has not yet contacted the homeowner about the incident.

Last week Breitbart News reported on another incident with a delivery driver working for Amazon in Los Angeles. In that video, the delivery driver was seen to spit on the package and rub it in with his hand.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.