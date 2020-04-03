Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million to Food Banks

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has reportedly donated $100 million to a non-profit group that works to replenish the stores of food banks across America.

TMZ reports that Amazon CEO and richest man in the world Jeff Bezos has donated $100 million to the non-profit group Feeding America in order to help replenish the stores of food banks and pantries across America with the goal of “getting food to those countless families who need it.”

Bezos believes that food insecurity is a huge problem in the United States even during ordinary times but that “COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly.” One reason it that many food banks rely on the donation of excess food by restaurants, and currently many restaurants are now closed.

Bezos stated that to make matter worse, while food bank supplies are dwindling the demand for food is growing. In his Instagram post, Bezos stated:

Today, I want to support those on the front lines at our nation’s food banks and those who are relying on them for food with a $100 million gift to @FeedingAmerica. Feeding America will quickly distribute the funds to their national network of food banks and food pantries, getting food to those countless families who need it.⁣

⁣

Feeding America is the largest non-profit focused on food security. Millions of Americans are turning to food banks during this time. If you want to help, the link to Feeding America is in my bio. They’d be excited and grateful for donations of any size.

The Feeding America website can be found here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com