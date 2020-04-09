Clemson Cracks Down on Social Gatherings After 100 Students Attend Party

Officials at Clemson University are cracking down on social gatherings after a group of nearly 100 students held an off-campus gathering over the weekend. Universities and colleges around the countries have been urging students to limit social gatherings to mitigate the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

According to a local news report, Clemson University is increasing pressure on students that have refused to take precautions against the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. Last weekend, a group of about 100 students was confronted by university police over their decision to host a large social gathering at an off-campus residence.

Chief Jeffrey Stone of the Clemson Police Department told a reporter that he received calls from locals about a large gathering. “We’d received complaints about a party where there were a large number of people walking to and from the residence and it concerned some of the residents because of the executive order,” Stone said.

One off-campus resident, Chase Hooks, condemned the students over their decision to host a party in the middle of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it was a little bit selfish…irresponsible to host a party…a gathering event, especially in the midst of everything going on…It’s a global pandemic and the last thing on anybody’s mind should be getting together and congregating, and instead try to abide by what the Governor is saying,” Hooks told the press.

Breitbart News reported earlier this week that more than 100 students at Vanderbilt University contracted the Chinese virus during an on-campus party that took place shortly after officials shut down the campus. The students were criticized by the national press over their decision to travel home after attending the party.

Breitbart News reported in March that local police had to use tear gas to disperse a large gathering at West Virginia University. Hundreds of intoxicated students partied on a crowded street shortly after university officials shut down the campus over the Wuhan coronavirus.

The government: “Stay inside and practice social distancing” West Virginia:@5thyear pic.twitter.com/kcKjD3Hmgb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 15, 2020

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.