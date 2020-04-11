Watch: Abilene Christian U. Virtual Choir Sings Easter Song

Abilene Christian University’s choir went viral this week when it posted a rendition of “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.” The video, which stitched together virtual performances from 500 vocalists, was the choir’s way of celebrating this year’s Easter holiday during the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Students at Abilene Christina University in Abilene, Texas, organized a 500-person virtual choir to celebrate the Easter holiday. To achieve their goal, students solicited contributions from vocalists around the globe. The final product featured over 500 performers, singing in “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” in unison.

In a press release, Abilene Christian University President Phil Schubert said that the video serves as a “virtual hug” to the world as it prepares to celebrate the Easter holiday amidst a viral pandemic.

“What better way to acknowledge the pain and suffering in our world, and the hope and promise of the future than with this beautiful song that all of us can relate to in some way,” Schubert wrote. “It’s a virtual hug from us to the world.”

Jon Camp, ACU’s associate dean of the college of arts and sciences, conceived the project in March. Camp told the press that the video’s success is a reflection of the craving that many people have during the pandemic to connect with one another.

“I think that’s part of the reason so many participated,” he said. “It’s not just that people may have more time on their hands, but people have really been craving connection, to be part of something other than what they’re finding in their household. They want … to be able to connect with their community in that way.”