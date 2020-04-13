WikiLeaks: Julian Assange Fathered Two Children While in Ecuador Embassy

WikiLeaks has revealed in a recent YouTube video that the group’s founder, Julian Assange, fathered two children during his almost seven-year isolation in Ecuador’s embassy in London.

Gizmodo reports that Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, fathered two children during his almost seven-year isolation in Ecuador’s embassy in London which he was forcibly removed from in April of 2019 and sentenced to almost a year in prison for jumping bail in 2012.

The information comes from a video titled “Assange Family” released by WikiLeaks which is a plea to release Assange from Belmarsh prison in the United Kingdom on humanitarian grounds.

A woman in the video identified as Stella Morris states that she and Assange met in 2011 and “got together” in 2015. Morris is a 37-year-old lawyer from South Africa, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Morris states in the YouTube video: “We fell in love and this is a person I knew well by then; the person I know the most in this world. He’s extraordinary. He’s generous and he’s very tender and loving.”

According to the video, Assange’s children are named as 2-year-old Gabriel and 1-year-old Max. Assange allegedly watched the birth of the children via video link and both are British citizens according to Reuters.

In the video, Morris alleges that someone attempted to “steal the DNA” of her baby but does not elaborate on what that means. “They were after my baby’s DNA, but what else were they after?” Morris says in the video. “That’s partly why I feel now, that I have to… that I have to do this. Because I’ve taken so many steps over so many years and I feel like Julian’s life might be coming to an end.”

The United States is currently attempted to extradite Assange on charges of espionage and computer hacking, a hearing on the extradition is set for May. However, Assange has alleged that he is in poor health and has had a chronic lung condition, even before the beginning of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic which he alleges puts him at great risk.

In the video, Morris discusses the relationship she has with Assange stating: “I don’t think people understand the extreme situation and pressure that we’ve been under—because Julian is a public figure, because everything about him is newsworthy, anything can be used against him and has been used against him. And so this was a real dilemma about having a relationship in these circumstances means you try to insulate it and protect it as fiercely as you can.”

Morris told the Daily Mail that she and Assange are engaged to be married. “Somehow everyone has failed Julian, Morris says through tears in the video. “They’ve all failed Julian.”

