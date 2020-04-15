Bank Chief Tells Employees: Stay Off Zoom, Google Hangouts

Standard Chartered is reportedly the first major global bank to instruct employees not to use the Zoom video conferencing app or Google Hangouts during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic due to cybersecurity concerns.

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters sent a message to managers last week warning against using Zoom or Google Hangouts to perform virtual meetings. Neither of the services offer the level of encryption that companies such as Cisco Systems’ Webex, Microsoft’s Teams, or Blue Jeans Network do, according to industry experts.

A Standard Chartered spokesperson declined to comment to Reuters on the memo but stated that cybersecurity remains a top priority and that staff can use several authorized tools for audio and video conferencing.

Breitbart News recently reported that U.S. Senators have been advised to no longer use the video conferencing app Zoom following a number of security issues with the app. Three people briefed on the matter stated that the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms who is asked with running law enforcement and security on the Capitol told Senators to find an alternative app for work uses but did not issue an outright ban.

Zoom has seen a 1,900 percent increase in use between December and March to 200 million daily users as people worldwide are forced to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teachers in the country of Singapore recently suspended the use of the video conferencing tool after a number of “very serious incidents.”

Reuters recently reported that Aaron Loh of Singapore’s Ministry of Education educational technology division stated: “These are very serious incidents. MOE (Ministry of Education) is currently investigating both breaches and will lodge a police report if warranted. As a precautionary measure, our teachers will suspend their use of Zoom until these security issues are ironed out.”

The company has reportedly formed a new security advisory council to fix its “biggest trust, safety and privacy issues.” One member of the security council is reportedly Alex Stamos, Facebook’s former Chief Security Officer who served at the firm between 2015 and 2018. Stamos commented on the council in a post on Medium, stating: “Zoom has some important work to do in core application security, cryptographic design and infrastructure security, and I’m looking forward to working with Zoom’s engineering teams on those projects.”

The firm has reportedly released a new version of the app that removes the meeting ID from the title bar of calls so that it can’t be leaked via screenshots, which is how trolls were gaining access to private zoom calls. The new version of the app also requires hosts to approve new attendees before they can enter the chat.

