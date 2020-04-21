Amazon Begins Accepting Food Stamps as Stock Price Soars

Amazon announced this week that it has been approved by the Department of Agriculture to accept food stamp benefits in seven states. The announcement comes at the same time as Amazon’s stock is soaring — last week the stock jumped more than five percent in one day, increasing CEO Jeff Bezos’ net worth by $6.4 billion in a single day.

According to a report by Fox Business, Amazon will now accept food stamp benefits in seven states as the result of a pilot program with the Department of Agriculture. The announcement follows a surge in the price of Amazon stock, which has soared as the rest of the market has suffered due to the ongoing Chinese virus pandemic.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in the approved states will be permitted to order Amazon Fresh grocery deliveries with free shipping even if they are not Amazon Prime members.

Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, and Washington are the states that have been approved for the pilot program. Most states in the country are expected to join the program in the near future.

Kristina Herrmann, Amazon’s director of underserved populations, said that Amazon is eager to partner with the Department of Agriculture so that they can accelerate their efforts to serve SNAP recipients.

“Amazon enthusiastically volunteered to work with the USDA and participate in this landmark pilot because we believe in the goals of this program and its potential to significantly extend the value of SNAP benefits,” Hermann said.

Forbes reported last week that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos saw a five percent increase in his net worth after Amazon stock surged 5.3 percent in one trading day. Amazon’s stock price up more than 27 percent in 2020 as of this writing.

