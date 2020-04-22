Cal State Fullerton Announces Fall Classes Will Be Online

Cal State Fullerton announced this week that fall classes will begin online as part of ongoing Chinese virus mitigation efforts. Cal State Fullerton is one of the first institutions to move their courses online for the upcoming fall semester.

Provost Pamella Oliver told attendees during a virtual town hall event that students will begin the upcoming fall semester with online courses.

“We are assuming that in the fall we will be virtual,” Oliver said during the town hall event. “We will at least start virtually. And of course, that can change depending on the situation, depending on what happens with COVID-19. But at this point that is what we are thinking.”

CSU Fullerton spokeswoman Ellen Treanor told Campus Reform in a short comment that it is difficult for the university to predict if social distancing will be necessary throughout the entirety of the fall semester. Treanor claimed that the university is working towards reopening campus by the end of the year.

“Like every university in America, we are working through the unknowns of the current pandemic as we plan for the Fall 2020 semester,” Treanor said. “To make sure we are prepared for all variables, but with the goal that we can offer in-person instruction, we are asking our faculty to be prepared to start the semester teaching virtually.”

The university stands to lose millions of dollars in “campus-based” fees if students do not return to campus in the fall. At this point, the university claims that they have no plans to raise or lower tuition costs for the fall semester.

