Harvard Says It Is Keeping $8.7 Million Federal Grant

Harvard University announced on Tuesday that it will keep its $8.7 relief grant despite the fact that the university has a $40 billion endowment. President Donald Trump told Harvard that they will be required to pay back the grant during a press conference on Tuesday.

According to a report by Reuters, Harvard University announced on Tuesday that it plans to keep its $8.6 million stimulus grant. Many colleges and universities around the country have received stimulus grants to help them weather financial burdens imposed by the Chinese virus pandemic.

“Harvard is going to pay back the money and they shouldn’t be taking it,” Trump said during a press conference on Tuesday. Trump pointed out that Harvard University currently has the largest endowment of any university in the country.

In a short statement, Harvard announced that they do not plan to pay back the funds that they have received as part of the CARES Act. Harvard said that they will “direct 100% of the funds to financial assistance to students, and will not be using any of the funds to cover institutional costs.”

NEW: Harvard University provides NBC News the following statement regarding President Trump’s request for the institution to return the federal relief money it received under the CARES Act. pic.twitter.com/boCfsYvpX3 — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 21, 2020

During his press conference, President Trump argued that Harvard should pay back their stimulus grant immediately. “Harvard should give back the money now. Their whole ‘endowment’ system should be looked at,” President Trump finished.

Breitbart News reported this week that Ivy League institutions such as Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania will receive millions in bailouts despite their billion-dollar endowment funds.

Harvard made the point that it did not receive the funds as part of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters on Tuesday that institutional stimulus checks recipients will be required to pay back the funds. Mnuchin warned that institutions that fail to pay back their grants will face consequences.

“The intent [of the program] was not for companies that have access to plenty of liquidity and other sources,” Mnuchin said. “To the extent these companies didn’t understand this and they repay the loans, that will be OK. And, if not, there will be potentially other consequences,” he said.

