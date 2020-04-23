WSJ: Amazon Uses Data from Sellers to Launch Competing Products

If you’re a business selling your products through Amazon, the e-commerce giant may use data on your products and sales to develop its own, competing products, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal.

Amazon, which according to analysts accounted for a dominant 37.7 percent of the American e-commerce market in 2019, has long denied the allegation that it uses data from its third-party sellers to make its own products. But the new report from the WSJ suggests these claims are false.

Via the WSJ:

The online retailing giant has long asserted, including to Congress, that when it makes and sells its own products, it doesn’t use information it collects from the site’s individual third-party sellers—data those sellers view as proprietary.