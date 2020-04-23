Zoom Reaches 300 Million Users Despite Security Flaws

Video conferencing service Zoom has reportedly reached 300 million users despite its growing number of security and privacy issues. The company’s userbase has surged 50% in just the last month based on the economy and education system relying on the service.

The Verge reports that the video conferencing service Zoom has reached 300 million daily users, despite its security and privacy issues. Zoom’s usage is up by 50 percent in just one month after reporting 200 million daily users on April 2nd, and a huge increase from the 10 million daily users it boasted in December.

The 300 million figure is based on the number of daily meeting participants, which means that if someone has one Zoom account but participates in five conference calls throughout the day, they’re counted five times. Zoom also states in a blog post that it has “more than 300 million daily users” and that “more than 300 million people around the world are using Zoom during this challenging time.”

The company plans to release Zoom 5.0 this week in an attempt to address a number of security issues discovered in the software. Zoom 5.0 will include passwords by default, improved encryption, and a new security feature to control meetings.

Breitbart News reported this week that file-hosting service Dropbox actually became so worried about Zoom’s security issues that it hired hackers to find vulnerabilities in the app and alerted Zoom to fix them.

Breitbart News recently reported that the CEO of the video conferencing company apologized in a blog post over the various security issues that its 200 million daily users are facing on the platform. CEO Eric Yuan announced a number of measures that the company is taking to make the app more secure as millions of Americans use the app to work and study from home. Breitbart News covered the criticism of the company over its lack of action on “Zoom bombing.”

Breitbart Tech recently published an article explaining how users can lower their chances of becoming victim to “Zoom bombing,” the article can be found here.

