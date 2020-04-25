Jeff Bezos Is Again Calling the Shots at Amazon

In a recent report, the New York Times outlines how Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has become increasingly involved in the company’s response to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic despite previously distancing himself from day-to-day operations.

The New York Times writes in an article titled “Bezos Takes Back the Wheel at Amazon,” that Jeff Bezos, the CEO of e-commerce giant Amazon, has taken a more hands-on approach at the e-commerce giant as the company continues to operate during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

The Times outlines Bezos’ efforts, writing:

After years of working almost exclusively on long-term projects and pushing day-to-day management to his deputies, Mr. Bezos, 56, has turned back to the here-and-now problems facing Amazon, the company said, as the giant retailer grapples with a surge of demand, labor unrest and supply chain challenges brought on by the coronavirus. He is holding daily calls to help make decisions about inventory and testing, as well as how and when — down to the minute — Amazon responds to public criticism. He has talked to government officials. And in April, for the first time in years, he made a publicized visit to one of Amazon’s warehouses.

Bill George, a former chief executive at the medical device firm Medtronic who now teaches leadership at Harvard Business School, commented: “That you analyze, plan, delegate, hold people accountable — all those good techniques kind of go out the window. The leader, no matter how large the company, does need to take charge.”

The Times further described some of Bezo’s hands-on efforts at the firm, writing:

As the coronavirus gripped the country, cases appeared among workers in Amazon’s warehouses. By mid-March, Amazon’s vaunted logistics operations were breaking; customers wanted more products just as fewer warehouse workers showed up for their shifts, afraid to risk getting the virus or left to care for children whose schools had closed. Mr. Bezos and the other executives soon approved plans to stop accepting low-priority items into warehouses and to delay customer shipments of other items that Amazon considered low demand, according to three people briefed on the changes.

