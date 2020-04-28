Iowa Community College Gives Antifa Professor $25,000 over Firing

Jeff Klinzman will receive a $25,000 settlement from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, over the college’s decision to terminate him last fall. Klinzman was terminated from his professorship after he revealed that he was a member of the far-left militant group Antifa, threatened to attack President Trump with a baseball bat, and fantasized about murdering Christians.

According to a report by the College Fix, Jeff Klinzman will receive a $25,000 settlement from Kirkwood Community College over his termination as a professor, which was allegedly prompted by his affiliation with the far-left militant group Antifa.

Breitbart News reported in August 2019 that Klinzman had been terminated after disclosing his affiliation with Antifa. “I affirm that I am antifa,” Klinzman wrote on social media prior to his firing. Klinzman also came under fire for a post in which he allegedly claimed he wanted to assault President Donald Trump with a baseball bat. In another post, he allegedly shared a poem that called for the slaughter of Evangelical Christians. “Kill them all and bury them deep in the ground,” the poem read.

Shortly after his termination, Klinzman filed a lawsuit that claimed that the college had violated his First Amendment rights. Now, Klinzman will receive a $25,000 settlement from the college to end the lawsuit.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a legal non-profit that promotes First Amendment and due process rights, argued that the settlement is a “victory” for Klinzman. Greg Harold Greubel, an attorney for FIRE argued that Klinzman’s termination from a public institution for his radical political affiliation was a violation of his First Amendment rights.

“Public colleges simply cannot fire professors because a small, vocal group of people online get upset. We are grateful that we were able to work with Kirkwood to resolve this matter and secure a good result for Jeff,” Gruebel said. “Ultimately, this is a victory for Jeff. More broadly, we hope that Jeff’s story will remind colleges that all of their professors have the right to express their political opinions online, and FIRE will be ready to act if colleges violate those expressive rights.”

