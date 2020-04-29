Coronavirus: UC Berkeley Offers Resources for Illegal Aliens

UC Berkeley has reaffirmed the school’s support for illegal aliens this week, offering them resources during the Chinese virus pandemic.

UC Berkeley chancellor Carol Christ reiterated her support for illegal aliens in a campus-wide email on Monday, according to a report by the university’s student newspaper, the Daily Californian.

The report added that in her email, the chancellor also offered resources for those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status, as well as “other undocumented individuals.”

After reiterating the university’s commitment to fostering a “welcoming, supportive, and inclusive space” for all, Christ went on to inform the campus community that the federal government typically doesn’t enforce U.S. immigration law at institutions of higher education.

The chancellor also informed illegal alien students and staff of where they can obtain further resources regarding the lack of U.S. law enforcement on campus, according to the Daily Californian.

Students were directed to the “Undocumented Student Program,” while staff was directed to the “Employee Assistance” or “People and Culture” departments for further resources provided by the publicly-funded university.

“Every member of the UC Berkeley community is a valuable contributor to the university, regardless of immigration status,” said Christ in her email.

“Maintaining a safe and open learning community can be difficult when individuals feel anxious about what is happening around them,” she added. “Because of that, I want to encourage all of us to be mindful and respectful of each other during this time.”

The chancellor also reportedly mentioned that the “Undocumented Student Program” will let “impacted communities” know if federal immigration officials will be on campus for activities that do not involve enforcing U.S. immigration law.

