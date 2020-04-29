Poll: 79 Percent of College Students Say Education Quality Has Dropped During Pandemic

According to a new poll, a majority of American college students believe that the quality of their education has dropped during the ongoing Chinese virus pandemic. Students around the nation were forced to adopt virtual learning technology in March as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Of the 1,000 students that participated in the poll, an overwhelming 79 percent said that the quality of their education has dropped since classes have moved online. 25 percent of students even said that the quality of their education has been “significantly worse” since the shift.

“As a senior, my classes were hands-on application stuff by nature. Online, I have learned nothing,” one student from Clemson University said. “Might as well have given me the degree in March.”

“I used to be a good student who participated in all of my classes (most are small and discussion based) and now I haven’t shown up to a single class in three weeks,” a student from Boston University said.

“Nursing school is not meant to be online!” a student from the University of Tulsa added.

A few students say that the shift to online courses has been beneficial. One student from the University of Montana said that the shift to virtual classrooms has made it less stressful to participate in class.

“Going online has helped me a bunch,” the student said. “I have social anxiety and being online has allowed me to finally participate in class discussions. I can also take my time going through the lectures instead of trying to keep up and missing a bunch of content.”

