Twitter Suspends Candace Owens for Telling Michigan to ‘Go to Work’

Conservative firebrand and BLEXIT founder Candace Owens was suspended from Twitter on Saturday after tweeting that people in Michigan should open their businesses and “go to work” despite the draconian measures implemented by Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) in response to the Chinese virus.

“Apparently [Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer] believes she is a duly elected dictator of a socialist country,” Owens had tweeted. “The people of Michigan need to stand up to her. Open your businesses. Go to work.”

“The police think she’s crazy too,” she added. “They are not going to arrest 10,000,000 people for going to work.”

On Saturday, Owens received a notification from Twitter informing her that her account was suspended over the aforementioned tweet.

“We determined this Tweet violated the Twitter Rules, specifically for:” read the notification, but did not further clarify which specific rules Owens had violated on the social media platform.

Lockdown measures established roughly one month ago in response to the Wuhan coronavirus have already upended businesses across the country, and have plunged millions of Americans into unemployment and financial devastation.

Owens told Breitbart News that her options were to either go through a series of admitting that her tweet was in violation of the platform’s Terms of Service [TOS], or appeal her suspension. Owens has chosen to appeal the suspension.

“I refuse to admit to a violation, because none were committed,” Owens told Breitbart News. “Hence the reason they did not list a rule that was violated.”

“I unequivocally stand by every single word of my tweet,” Owens continued. “If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can use Twitter’s platform to encourage workers to walk out and boycott — I should be allowed to encourage lawful citizens to resume work.”

“The only person breaking any laws is Governor turned Dictator Gretchen Whitmer who is impoverishing millions, ignoring the votes of her state legislature, and as a result, rolling over the constitutionally protected rights of Michigan citizens,” she added.

“Twitter was unable or unwilling to provide me with any specific rule that I violated, which is why I have appealed their decision,” said Owens. “While I am not an expert on twitter TOS, I cannot see how suggesting people ought to work would be a violation of anything other than socialist reverie.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

