Department of Education Investigates U. of Portland for Feminist Student Club Excluding Whites

The University of Portland is facing an investigation by the Department of Education over the exclusion of white students and faculty from a feminist student organization. The investigation is the result of a complaint by University of Michigan-Flint Professor Mark J. Perry who alleged that the practice constitutes a violation of Title VI, which prohibits discrimination based on race and color.

The complaint was filed by University of Michigan-Flint economist Mark J. Perry. Perry has filed Title IX complaints against universities and colleges against the country. Breitbart News reported in February 2018 that Perry filed a civil rights complaint against Stanford University after it instituted a policy that banned male students from the gym at certain times during the week. Perry has filed 129 complaints about sex discrimination at American universities and colleges to the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. 71 of Perry’s 129 complaints have resulted in investigations.

In an email to the Seattle office of the Department of Education, Perry argued that the feminist organization’s exclusion of white students constituted a Title VI violation.

Portland State University (PSU) is a public university that receives federal financial assistance and is therefore required to enforce Title VI’s prohibition of discrimination based on race and color. PSU is a public university in the state of Oregon and under the jurisdiction of your office. Therefore, I am requesting that the Seattle OCR investigate PSU for violating Title VI for the following discriminatory program as described in the photo of a flyer below that was publicized on Twitter by assistant professor of philosophy at Portland State University Peter Boghossian.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights confirmed this week that it is investigating the University of Portland over its support of the “Feminist of Color Collective.”

