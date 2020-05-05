Report: Adult Cam Site Suffers Massive Security Breach

According to a recent report, adult cam website Cam4.com left almost seven terabytes of private data exposed on the internet. The massive leak contained nearly 11 billion records including payment history, email and conversation logs, and IP addresses.

A recent report from security researchers at Safety Detectives claims that the adult live-streaming website Cam4.com, which is owned by Irish firm Granity Entertainment, exposed a server database containing 7 terabytes of production logs dating from March 16, 2020, and increasing daily.

The Elastic Search database was reportedly completely unsecured and included a huge amount of user and company information including a vast majority of email data records belonging to users in the United States. Americans were the worst effected group by the leak, along with Brazilians and Italians.

The site owners were immediately contacted and the server was secured shortly afterward. After reaching out to Cam4.com, the Safety Detectives security team received a prompt response which also advised the researchers to contact another company called Smart-X.net. Cam4.com and Smart-X.net are both owned by a parent company called Surecom Corp.

10.88 billion records including personally identifiable information were leaked as a result of the unsecured server. The leaked data included:

First and last names

Email addresses

Country of origin

Sign-up dates

Gender preference and sexual orientation

Device information

Miscellaneous user details such as spoken language

Usernames

Payments logs including credit card type, amount paid and applicable currency

User conversations

Transcripts of email correspondence

Inter-user conversations

Chat transcripts between users and CAM4

Token information

Password hashes

IP addresses

Fraud detection logs

Spam detection logs

Some logs further revealed users’ password information. The number of emails leaked exceeded several million according to the researchers. U.S., Brazillian, and Italian users were reportedly the worst affected by the leak.

In January, Breitbart News reported on another massive breach of the “pussycash” cam site network. That leak primarily focused on the personal information of cam performers.

Read the full report at SafetyDetectives.com here.