Elon Musk and Grimes Announce Birth of ‘Gender-Neutral’ Baby Named ‘X Æ A-12’

Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Lucas Nolan

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes recently announced the birth of their ‘gender-neutral’ child which Musk later confirmed was a boy. The healthy baby boy is named ” X Æ A-12.”

Reuters reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician and singer Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) have announced the birth of their first child together. The couple reportedly plans to raise the child in a “gender-neutral” parenting style, but Musk later tweeted that the child was a boy.

“I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life,” Grimes, 32, told fans during a YouTube live stream in February. The couple posted two pictures of the newborn child which they have named X Æ A-12.

Grimes attempted to explain the child full name in a Twitter post that did little to clear up confusion:

Based on Grimes’ post it appears that the child’s name may be Archange, Metal Rat, or Æ. It should be noted, however, that it is not outside the realm of possibility that this name is fake or a joke, which would fit Musk’s sense of humor. Musk also corrected the mother of his child on the same Twitter post:

Photos of the child were shared by Musk on Twitter:

One photo had been photoshopped to include fake tattoos and eyelashes on the child:

Not long after the name of the child was announced, memes mocking the name appeared online:

Grimes appeared to further attempt to explain the child’s name which did not provide much more clarity:

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com

