Rhode Island College Leaders: Chinese Virus Pandemic Affirms Importance of Campus Experience

Leaders of universities and colleges in Rhode Island argued this week that the Chinese virus pandemic affirms the importance of the campus experience. Many leaders said that they are eager to reopen their campuses for students and faculty for the upcoming fall semester.

According to a report by the Providence Journal, university and college leaders in Rhode Island believe that the pandemic has affirmed the value of an on-campus college experience. Universities and colleges around the country rapidly adopted distance learning tools in March to prevent the spread of the Chinese virus.

Kelli Armstrong, the president of Salve Regina University, said that the adoption of distance learning tools has proved that it is “impossible” to provide certain aspects of the campus experience over the Internet.

“In a way that has been heartening, this experience has been kind of a blessing. It’s been an affirmation of why it’s important to live in community,” Armstrong. “You get to know faculty. You’re doing research. You are growing as a leader and developing your values. It’s impossible to do that online.”

Although many analysts have predicted that higher education will take place online in the future, some college officials disagree. Joseph Greene, vice chancellor of finance and administration at Johnson & Wales University, claims that the recent transition to online learning has convinced him that students benefit from the socialization that can only occur on campus.

“We really thought that with the growth of online learning, the future would move away from bricks and mortar. With the young generation being so connected, we thought it would be an easy transition, but they are all missing the socialization that comes from being on a college campus,” Greene said.

Breitbart News reported in April that Brown University is planning to reopen its campus for the fall semester. In a column for the New York Times, Brown University President Christina Paxson said that the university will utilize rapid testing kits to mitigate the spread of the virus on campus.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.