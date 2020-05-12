Democratic Strategist: Turn Joe Biden into a Gigantic Hologram

A Democrat campaign consultant has proposed a radical idea to breathe new life into the Biden campaign — turn the gaffe-prone candidate into a gigantic hologram, projected against the Grand Canyon.

The Biden campaign may be struggling to get its message through amidst the coronavirus shutdowns, the candidate’s many gaffes and brain-freezes, and Tara Reade’s credible allegation of sexual assault, but former Buttigieg staffer Lis Smith believes a giant hologram might just do the trick.

“Stefan Smith, who did digital work for Pete Buttigieg, cited the other day how Travis Scott’s takeover of Fortnite… that was a really creative way to think about it,” said Smith, an interview with Politico.

“If we could do that with Joe Biden — Joe Biden projected against the Grand Canyon. That might be a little bit ambitious, but we could have exclusive musical content from some of the biggest musical artists in the game at these, driving eyeballs to these conventions so that people could watch them.”

The Democrat campaigner was discussing ways to maximize digital attention for the Democrat National Convention in August, given that social distancing, as well as lingering public fear of the Chinese coronavirus, may prevent the usual in-person mass gathering.

It’s unclear whether Smith also believes that Biden should try to hold an event in Fortnite, given that most of the game’s players aren’t of voting age.

The Verge speculates on how large a Biden hologram would have to be for everyone in the country to see it:

Because the convention is a national event, I wanted to figure out how big Biden would have to be for every person in the continental US to see him. To calculate this number, we’re assuming that the average Big Biden viewer is around five feet, six inches, using 2.871848 miles as our measurement for distance to the Earth’s horizon, and the distance from Arizona to Maine has 3,000 miles. Plug these numbers into the equation laid out in this GitHub calculator, and Big Biden would need to be around 1,000 miles tall for folks in Maine to see the top of his head, according to Jason Evans, a mechanical engineer who answered my cold call on Twitter. If we increase that another 400 or so miles, the upper half of his body should broadly be viewable. Double it, and they’d see his entire body; 1,400 miles of Biden would total to around 255 Mount Everests stacked on top of each other. Holograms don’t weigh anything, but six-foot Biden coming in at 215 pounds would multiply to 258 million pounds, according to the Verge’s executive editor, TC Sottek. That’s a big Biden. If we wanted to place him in the geographic center of the US, which is roughly found in Kansas, Big Biden would need to be around 1,400 miles tall for his head to meet the Earth’s horizon. Another 400 miles and folks would be able to see his face from Hawaii.

