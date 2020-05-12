Pamela Geller Challenges New York City Lockdown in Court

Conservative activist and author Pamela Geller has filed a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), alleging that the city’s continued suspension of the right to assemble is a violation of the Constitution.

Geller, known for her work exposing the spread of radical Islam, released news of the lawsuit on her website, the Geller Report, last week.

Via the Geller Report:

This case seeks to protect and vindicate fundamental liberties that citizens of the United States enjoy free from government interference. These liberties are not conferred or granted by government to then be rescinded at the will and whims of government officials. These God-given liberties are possessed by the people, and they are guaranteed against government interference by the United States Constitution, which is the supreme law of the land. First among these liberties is the right to peacefully protest government officials through the freedom of speech and the right to peaceably assemble guaranteed by the First Amendment. 2.The right to freedom of speech is not a right to catharsis. It is a right to meaningfully protest and assemble in public in order to change public policy. The most effective way to exercise this right is to organize and participate in a large public protest. Defendants, through the adoption and enforcement of executive edicts, have suspended this fundamental right in the City of New York. The right to freedom of speech is not a right to catharsis. It is a right to meaningfully protest and assemble in public in order to change public policy. The most effective way to exercise this right is to organize and participate in a large public protest. Defendants, through the adoption and enforcement of executive edicts, have suspended this fundamental right in the City of New York.

The lawsuit is being filed on behalf of Geller by the American Freedom Law Center (AFLC), a national public interest law firm.

Read the full legal complaint here.

