NYU Announces Plan to Reopen Campus

NYU has announced its plans to reopen campus for the fall semester. The university claims that it will adopt a variety of precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of the Chinese virus on campus.

According to a press release published on Tuesday, New York University will reopen its campuses for the fall semester. The university announced that the upcoming academic year will be structurally modified to mitigate the spread of the virus. For example, some courses will operate in a “mixed mode” under which some sessions will still take place online.

In the press release, NYU Provost Katherine Fleming said that the university intends to reopen its campuses around the world. NYU currently operates campuses in New York City, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai. NYU additionally operates “academic centers” in cities including Berlin, Germany, Florence, Italy, and Sydney, Australia.

We’re planning to reconvene in person, with great care, in the fall (subject to government health directives), both in New York and at our Global sites. I can’t pretend that 2020-21 will be a typical academic year. We’ll be living with safety measures and will have to be highly flexible so we can respond to a changing landscape. I can promise you, however, that our goal is to enable you to stay on track academically in a way that works best for you in the current context and that maximizes flexibility. We’re committed to ensuring that all of our students receive the high-quality education that drew them to NYU, even though some students will likely be unable to make it to New York.

NYU also announced that it will provide masks for all members of the community. Additionally, the use of masks will be mandatory for the fall semester. The university also claimed that it will restructure classrooms to make it practical for students to follow social distancing guidelines.

Breitbart News reported this week that the University of Notre Dame will begin its fall semester on campus on August 10. The modified fall semester will skip the university’s traditional fall break and conclude before Thanksgiving.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.