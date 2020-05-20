Report: Google Lands Huge Contract with Department of Defense

Axios reports that Google, the tech giant known for the sharp anti-Trump bias of its executives and founders and its self-admitted “shift toward censorship” in the wake of Trump’s election, has landed a massive contract to build cloud technology for the Department of Defense.

It is unclear why the Trump Administration has favored Google, with its radically leftist internal culture, which has caused it to purge politically dissident employees, hold racist events and distribute racist literature to managers, and deliberately reorder search results on YouTube to favor the anti-Trump mainstream media.

According to Axios, Google is seeking an even larger deal with the Defense Department “down the road.”

Via Axios:

Google Cloud has landed a deal to help the Defense Department detect, protect against, and respond to cyber threats, Axios has learned. The deal, with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), is in the “seven figures,” Google said, declining to be more specific. Why it matters: It’s a far cry from the controversial $10 billion JEDI deal, but Google hopes the win will lead to a broader deal down the road, as the Pentagon seeks to securely work with multiple public cloud providers.

Google has deeper ties to the Democrat party than perhaps any other technology company, which is perhaps why some executives were caught on camera tearing up after Hillary Clinton failed to win the presidency in 2016.

An investigation by the Intercept found that hundreds of individuals either moved from Google to the White House or from the White House to Google during the Obama administration.

Eric Schmidt, who was executive director of Alphabet Inc during the presidential campaign, pitched himself as “head outside adviser” to the Clinton campaign in 2014, according to emails leaked by WikiLeaks. Schmidt — then still executive director of Google-parent Alphabet — was also pictured at Hillary Clinton’s NYC “victory” party wearing a badge marked “campaign staff.”

Schmidt is deeply tied to the Department of Defense, a relationship that began during the Obama administration. He is currently Chairman of the DoD’s Defense Innovation Advisory board. Schmidt’s relationship with top U.S. politicians has also paid off in New York, where Governor Andrew Cuomo has asked him to “re-imagine” the state post-coronavirus.

President Trump recently complained that Google, along with other big tech companies, is under “total control” of the Radical Left. Yet Google has little incentive to take the President’s warnings seriously, when it continues to land huge deals with his Department of Defense.

Are you an insider at Google, Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.