Amazon Ends Coronavirus Hazard Pay for Warehouse Workers

Amazon announced this week that it is ending its two-dollar pay increase for warehouse workers instituted after the outbreak of the Chinese virus. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has enjoyed a net worth increase of $32 billion since January.

According to a report by Business Insider, Amazon is killing the two-dollar pay raise that warehouse workers received at the outset of the Chinese virus pandemic.

Although Amazon warehouses were overwhelmed with demand in March and April, reports suggest that Amazon’s warehouse operations have mostly returned to normal. Some warehouse employees even claim that they recently been asked to take voluntary time off.

In short interviews with Business Insider, Amazon warehouse workers around the nation expressed their frustration with the company’s decision to end the pay raise. “The $2 an hour won’t have much effect on my life — I find kind of laughable,” one warehouse worker in New Jersey said. “There are others though who can really use it and with the present circumstances they should actually be increasing it instead of taking it away.”

“It just kills me that the company cares nothing about what a pay cut will do to morale,” a South Carolina Amazon worker said.

“Almost everyone is very disappointed and angry,” one Amazon warehouse worker in Indiana said. “We want the pay until the masks go away.”

Breitbart News reported in April that America’s billionaire executives have seen significant increases in their wealth during the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time that 26 million Americans were forced to file for unemployment, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk saw their wealth increase by ten percent.

