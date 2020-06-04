Facebook blacklisted Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) warning to ANTIFA after it received two million views, claiming that the video is an “incitement” to violence.

On June 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported on Greene’s video, which warned ANTIFA not to mess with NW Georgia.

In the text accompanying the video, Greene wrote, “Here’s my message to ANTIFA terrorists: Stay the HELL out of NW Georgia. You won’t burn our churches, loot our businesses, or destroy our homes.” Greene held an AR-15 as she spoke.

The video was pulled down after reaching more than two million views, but is still available to view on Twitter:

ANTIFA has declared war on our country.@realDonaldTrump responded by declaring them a domestic terrorist organization. Here’s my message to ANTIFA terrorists: Stay the HELL out of NW Georgia. You won’t burn our churches, loot our businesses, or destroy our homes. pic.twitter.com/kBMh87G1ap — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 2, 2020

In an email dated June 4, 2020, and obtained by Breitbart News, Facebook informed Greene that the content violated the company’s “incitement policy.”

The company also noted that the video violated Facebook’s “advertising policies on Weapons, Ammunition, & Explosives.” It explains: “Ads must not promote the sale or use of weapons, ammunition, or explosives. This includes ads for weapon modification accessories.”

Greene talked to Breitbart News after Facebook blacklisted her video, saying: “My video where I am holding a gun I legally own telling ANTIFA to stay the HELL out of Northwest Georgia is NOT a violation. It is me defending my family, our community, our businesses, churches, and our homes from a funded, radical terrorist organization that has waged war on everyday Americans for over a week! Facebook censored my freedom of speech and my second amendment rights by removing my video, and my ability to defend myself because they are part of the radical left which wants to control America.”

Breitbart News reached out to Facebook for comment but has not received a response at the time that this article was published.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.