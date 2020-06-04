Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Give $3 Million to Colin Kaepernick’s Social Justice Group

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly plans to donate $3 million to ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s social activism group, Know Your Rights Camp.

Recode reports that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has pledged to donate $3 million to a group founded by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick who became known in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality, and has since become a leading figure in the leftist social justice movement.

Following the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, which has sparked protests and riots across the country, the leadership of the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe are rushing to support social justice causes. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings donated $1 million to a group researching police reform, the Center for Policing Equity.

Another $2 million has been publicly committed to groups focused on race and criminal justice by about three dozen venture capitalists. Now, Dorsey is donating to Kaepernick’s group Know Your Rights Camp which states that its mission is “to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities.”

Dorsey said in a tweet that he was giving “$3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

More #startsmall grants. $3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders. https://t.co/WGgKziHnwB — jack (@jack) June 3, 2020

Dorsey’s donation was made via his Small Grants fund, under which he has pledged to give away almost one-third of his wealth through stock holdings in his firm Square which are currently worth $1.7 billion.

Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp alleges that it has engaged with more than 1,400 people at events in Baltimore, Chicago, Miami, New Orleans, New York City, Oakland, California, and Amsterdam. The group launched a fund last week to provide legal representation and resourced to those arrested at protests and riots.

Dorsey also announced he would be donating $5 million to World Central Kitchen to support the Restaurants for the People Program in Oakland, California; another $1 million to DigDeep which aims to provide hot and cold running water to members of the Navajo Nation; and $500,000 to SisterHearts which is a thrift store based out of Louisiana that provides ex-offenders with “a safe environment to achieve their goals with dignity.”

Breitbart News recently reported on Twitter’s attempts to “fact check” President Trump, this time focusing on the President’s tweets discussing concerns surrounding mail-in voting fraud. Twitter chose to add its own personal “fact-check” to the President’s tweet, diverging from how many other social media sites apply fact-checking labels. Twitter was forced to correct its “fact check” after the company itself faced a fact check by the Wall Street Journal.

Since then, President Trump has signed an executive order directing federal agencies to reinterpret Section 230, which “enables social media companies to maintain open forums without being held legally responsible for users’ posts.”

Twitter has since called the executive order “a reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law.” Read more at Breitbart News here.

