Video: U. of Florida Students Haven’t Heard of Tiananmen Square Massacre, Think China’s Not a Threat

Students at the University of Florida refused to say that China poses a threat to the United States in a recent video interview. Most of the students also admitted they had never heard of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, which occured on June 4, 1989.

Campus Reform spoke to students at the University of Florida this week about the threat that China poses to the United States. Although the Chinese government worked with University of Florida staff to gain improper access to taxpayer-funded research earlier this year, most students refused to acknowledge the threat that China poses to their campus and the nation.

Most of the students that were interviewed said that they did not believe China posed a threat to the United States. “It sounds like it’s something to look into…I definitely also need to educate myself,” one student said.

“I don’t think it’s a huge threat,” another student added.

Most of the students also admitted that they were not familiar with the Tiananmen Square Massacre. In 1989, the Chinese government used violence at Tiananmen Square to crush a student protest against the nation’s communist leadership.

“I don’t know very much at all about it,” one student said. “I’m pretty sure it was in China and that’s the extent of my knowledge on it,” another student said.

In contrast to the American students, Hong Kong protesters rallied in remembrance of the lives lost at Tiananmen Square, defying China’s ban on Hong Kong rallies.

Breitbart News reported in January that four researchers at the University of Florida were forced to resign after a federal investigation revealed that that had funneled taxpayer-funded research from the university to the Chinese government.

“The university has identified certain faculty members who were participating or were seeking to participate in a foreign talents program. The university has addressed or is in the process of addressing each of these matters,” University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs said in December.

