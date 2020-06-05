Elon Musk: It’s ‘Time to Break Up Amazon’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter recently to state that it is “time to break up Amazon” escalating an ongoing rivalry between Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Bloomberg reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has ramped up his feud with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, recently tweeting that it was “time to break up Amazon.” Musk tagged Bezos, who is currently the world’s richest man, and stated that “monopolies are wrong.”

Responding to a tweet from former New York Times reporter and author Alex Berenson about his new book Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1: Introduction and Death Counts and Estimates, which had been censored by Amazon, Musk tagged Bezos calling the act of censorship “insane.”

An Amazon spokesperson has since commented on the allegations of censorship stating that the book was removed in error and has been reinstated. “We have notified the author,” the spokesperson stated.

Musk’s interest in the author’s book is unsurprising as he has previously questioned the narrative surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and called for business to reopen long before restrictions were being lifted. In March, Breitbart News reported that Twitter refused to take action against a tweet sent by in which he falsely claimed that children are “essentially immune” to the Wuhan coronavirus. Twitter refused to take action against Musk’s tweet despite stating just one day earlier that it would be tightening its rules on coronavirus misinformation.

Musk stated in a tweet: “Kids are essentially immune, but elderly with existing conditions are vulnerable. Family gatherings with close contact between kids & grandparents probably most risky.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that it is not true that children are immune to the virus. While adults are at a higher risk of infection, children can still get sick with the coronavirus. Musk’s tweet appears to be extremely similar to the types of tweets that Twitter promised to crack down on in an effort to stop the spread of misinformation relating to the virus. In fact, Musk’s post virtually mirrors Twitter’s example of a misleading tweet, which reads “COVID-19 does not infect children because we haven’t seen any cases of children being sick.”

