‘Fact Check’ Hoax: Facebook Relies on USA Today Intern to Falsely Fact Check And Restrict Access to Breitbart Story

While the big story in social media over the last week has been the incredible news that Twitter is now censoring President Trump’s tweets, we’ve also been provided with another reminder of the flawed and biased “fact checking” that another tech giant, Facebook, uses to lessen the impact of Breitbart News on its platforms.

Last week, Facebook once again allowed one of Breitbart News’ establishment competitors, in this case USA Today, to falsely fact-check a Breitbart News Instagram post.

USA Today was allowed to block immediate access to the Instagram post because of its subjective and political disagreement with Breitbart News’ accurate use of the term “amnesty” in the context of reporting on the proposed HEROES Act, Pelosi’s dead-on-arrival to the Senate coronavirus bill.

On May 12, Breitbart News published an article entitled, “Pelosi Coronavirus Plan Allows Business to Hire Illegal Aliens Over 33M Unemployed Americans,” and posted a screengrab of the article headline and a summary of the article on Instagram as well

On or about May 27, USA Today was allowed by Facebook to fact-check the Breitbart article, labeling it “partly false” and blocking immediate access to Breitbart’s Instagram post.

Why? USA Today did not say. But had published the following article on May 14, written by an intern serving on its Facebook fact-checking team: “Fact check: House bill does not grant amnesty to immigrants illegally in U.S.” In its article, USA Today contends that the term “amnesty” can only be used their intern’s subjective and restrictive interpretation of the Black’s Law definition of the term; basically, that the word “amnesty” can only be used to refer to a permanent pardon for an offense.

This is despite the fact that the phrase “amnesty” has been used to apply to temporary relief from the consequences of illegal immigration by the New York Times, The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, and NPR.

“This is not fact-checking,” said Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow. “This is policing language to make life difficult for political adversaries. It is literally Orwellian. Facebook is coordinating with one of our competitors in an attempt to strongarm us into changing long-standing editorial policy in order to confuse our audience and lessen our impact. It’s so obvious that what they are doing is ideological harassment.”

Upon learning of the alleged fact check, as per Facebook’s instruction (Facebook does not entertain direct appeals of its fact-checkers’ decisions), Breitbart News appealed the rating to USA Today — who gave the rating in the first place.

Here is what Breitbart News wrote in its email:

In its response, USA Today denied the appeal, writing:

Thank you for your appeal of our fact-check, and for sending along examples of work that support it. We at USA Today are part of Facebook’s third-party fact-checking program. Facebook works with independent fact-checking organizations around the world that are certified by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN). We review and rate the veracity of articles, images, videos and text posts, focused on claims that are spreading virally. You can read more about our methodology here. After reviewing your dispute, we have respectfully decided not to change USA TODAY’s partially false rating, for this reason: As stated in our fact check, the traditional definition of “amnesty” equates it to a pardon, which is not a temporary state. In a strict sense, “amnesty” offers total forgiveness for offenses. In the stories cited below, referenced immigration proposals or policies that are temporary are not formally deemed “amnesty” or “amnesties” but are labeled as such by those who oppose those proposals or policies. If you issue a correction, we will review it and can update the rating on your content. Please note that deleting a post or removing a URL will make it impossible for us to process your appeal. Per Facebook’s Help Center: For corrections to URLs, please ensure the relevant information has been corrected on both your website and the relevant Facebook post (including headline).

In its rejection of Breitbart’s appeal, USA Today falsely claimed that the concept of “temporary amnesty” is only used by opponents of the policy (the newspaper was presented with the NYT, Atlantic, and NPR as counter-examples, but ignored them); and even if only used by opponents of illegal immigration, that is an admission of its regular usage, and the common understanding of it in the immigration context.

By USA Today’s standard, the articles from NYT, The Atlantic, NPR, and the Wall Street Journal also deserve a “fact check” label — and yet, mysteriously, USA Today didn’t fact-check them.

Facebook has set up a system that allows interns at establishment media organizations to use false “fact check” labels to limit the spread of articles from their ideological and commercial competitors. Furthermore, the only way to appeal the decision is by appealing to the “fact checkers” themselves – and there is no review process or punishment for fact-checkers who get things wrong.

By outsourcing decisions to “fact check” news articles to third-parties, Facebook attempts to remove itself from direct blame for politically biased decisions, which when combined with the limitation of a “fact checked” article’s reach, amounts to the politically-motivated censorship of information.

This decision by USA Today comes just as the problem of politically biased “fact checking” on Silicon Valley platforms has been thrown into the spotlight, after Twitter decided to “fact check” a tweet from President Trump expressing concerns about voter fraud with mail-in ballots. The biased fact-check has led the President to once again threaten action against politically biased tech companies.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen,” said President Trump in a tweet posted last week.

His warning was followed by the President’s executive order on social media censorship, which calls for the FCC to narrow the bounds of the blanket legal immunites enjoyed by Big Tech platforms like Facebook. The order also establishes a complaint process for victims of Big Tech censorship to file complaints through the Department of Justice and FTC as potential deceptive business practices, and directs the Attorney General to assemble a working group to investigate allegations of the same.

In response, Facebook slammed the executive order, claiming it will “restrict more speech” online.

