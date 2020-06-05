Google Announces $37 Million Donation to Anti-Racism Groups

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced this week that the company will donate $37 million to various anti-racism organizations in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. The donations will include $12 million in funding and $25 million in advertising credits.

Google will give $12 million in funding to organizations that address racial injustice around the United States. Google will additionally provide those organizations with $25 million in advertisement credits to promote anti-racist causes on its platforms such as Google search and YouTube. Two of the organizations identified are the Center for Policing Equity and the Equal Justice Initiative.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the initiative in an email to employees on Wednesday. Pichai noted that Google has already donated $32 million to anti-racism organizations over the past five years.

“Our first grants of USD 1 million each will go to our long-term partners at the Center for Policing Equity and the Equal Justice Initiative. And we’ll be providing technical support through our Google.org Fellows program. This builds on the USD 32 million we have donated to racial justice over the past five years,” Pichai said.

“Yesterday, I met with a group of our Black leaders to talk about where we go from here and how we can contribute as Google. We discussed many ideas, and we are working through where to put our energy and resources in the weeks and months ahead,” Pichai added.

