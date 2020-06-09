Medium Bans Anti-Communist Writer Ashley Goldenberg for Listing Corporations Gone Woke

Medium, a platform that allows independent writers to publish articles and start blogs, banned conservative writer Ashley Goldenberg for publishing a list of businesses that have gone woke, supporting Black Lives Matter and the violent riots that have laid waste to multiple American cities over the past two weeks.
Goldenberg, previously known by her online pseudonym “Communism Kills,” has previously worked for various conservative institutions, including the Media Research Center and Capital Research Center.
Dozens of major American companies, including top Silicon Valley tech giants, have put out statements defending Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd protests over the past two weeks. The vast majority have failed to issue any statement condemning the widespread looting and violence.
In an email to Goldenberg, Medium accused her of violating the site’s rules against “hate speech, disinformation, and targeted harassment.”
Following Medium’s decision to censor Goldenberg, a number of other sites including free-speech social network Gab republished the list. The list can also be found below:
Companies defending the rioters:
23andme: archive.is/Mjbwk
72andSunny: archive.is/B1x7Y
AbbVie: archive.is/Q2Vqj
Abbey Road Studios: archive.is/AJlrg
The Academy (the Oscars): archive.is/cNRYf
Activision Blizzard: archive.is/qfRJ1
Adidas: archive.is/ezQ22
Airbnb: archive.is/GmMjl
Alaska Airlines: archive.is/wnICf
Amazon: archive.is/lBR4u
AMD: archive.is/i3krt
American Airlines: archive.is/XBwhw
American Express: archive.is/kzWXa
American Apparel: archive.is/ETfYw
Apple Music: archive.is/cj97E
Ancestry: archive.is/5Q9JW
Armani: archive.is/hX6Yw
Astro Gaming: archive.is/9aWhf
AT&T: archive.is/OzC04
Atlantic Records: archive.is/65QQq
AWS: archive.is/NXNAG
AXE: archive.is/Xpxhw
Barclays Bank: archive.is/9EAl4
Barnes & Noble: archive.is/PCPKn
Bandcamp: archive.is/5QQBT
Bank of America: archive.is/FH1O0
Bayer: archive.is/iT3EG
Bergdorf Goodman: archive.is/nQiPA
Bethesda: archive.is/2xeNE
Ben & Jerry’s: archive.is/BqHRv
Billboard: archive.is/Ruuv8
BMW: archive.is/lRN51
BP: archive.is/0qSwy
: Booking.comarchive.is/CZAs7
Boost Mobile: archive.is/pLnAf
Bratz: archive.is/vOA1d
Burger King: archive.is/U9VzB
Bungie: archive.is/81KHV
Burberry: archive.is/ha0jP
Burt’s Bees: archive.is/4NbLi
Cadillac: archive.is/bS60C
Call of Duty: archive.is/DEJA6
Capcom: archive.is/S1BgN
Capitol Records: archive.is/jeUpY
Canada Goose: archive.is/y2nLo
Cartoon Network: archive.is/CxAd7
: Chess.comarchive.is/nmguY
Chick-fil-A: archive.is/yiviH
Chipotle: archive.is/Rk9zI
Chips Ahoy: archive.is/wOrC7
Cisco: archive.is/fNvdP
Citigroup: archive.is/36fkF
Coca Cola: archive.is/bzTHi
Colourpop Cosmetics: archive.is/AapIR
Conde Nast: archive.is/ChMdI
Converse: archive.is//sKjmg
CORSAIR: archive.is/5S5DY
Creative Commons: archive.is/kPdCO
Criterion Collection: archive.is/JZ2Sd
Crunchyroll: archive.is/q7Ucj
CW: archive.is/JumZU
CVS: archive.is/DbBSV
DHL Express: archive.is/r4Pmp
Dell: archive.is/IeI9j
Degree: archive.is/SItaW
Devolver Digital: archive.is/xcaEH
DIRECTV: archive.is/hhBG4
Discord: archive.is/hGtDw
Disney: archive.is/wldfM
Dollar Shave Club: archive.is/0r84H
Doritos: archive.is/nLHv0
DoorDash: archive.is/vhTW2
“Medium’s decision to take down my post — and my account — is obviously a politically-motivated one,” said Goldenberg in a comment to Breitbart News.
“I wrote about large, powerful companies that support the Black Lives Matter movement to demonstrate that America is not the white supremacist country that the protesters are claiming it is. That’s not hate speech, disinformation, or harassment.”
The Medium.com homepage, today.
“Meanwhile, on the same day Medium took down my account, the headline ‘CEOs Need to Treat Racism Like the Pandemic it is: How to reimagine companies in the era of Black Lives Matter‘ was featured on my [Medium] homepage,” continued Goldenberg.
“That doesn’t seem coincidental.”
Breitbart News has reached out to Medium for comment.
