Dr. Robert Epstein: On Election Day Mark Zuckerberg Can Give One Presidential Candidate 450,000 Votes

During an interview with Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour on Breitbart News Tonight on Wednesday, Dr. Robert Epstein, the senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology discussed the growing influence that tech giants hold over the media and elections both in America and around the world.

Discussing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent promise to urge Facebook users to register to vote on election day, Dr. Epstein outlined how Facebook could massively influence elections saying: “Let’s say they use an app to contact lots and lots of people, all kinds of people across the board, let’s say all eligible voters in the U.S. to register to vote. In fact, that’s one of the things that Zuckerberg says. It sounds good on the surface, except here’s the problem, you don’t know whether Facebook is reaching out equally to everyone or they’re reaching out in a way that favors one political party, there’s no way to know it and I can guarantee you that they are definitely favoring one party when they launch a register to vote campaign.”

The conversation then turned to the number of voters that Facebook could influence towards a single candidate on election day itself solely by sending out a “go vote” reminder. Mansour asked Dr. Epstein how many votes he estimated could be manipulated by Facebook to which he replied: “On election day itself, Zuckerberg could easily give one presidential candidate an additional 450,000 votes. With no one knowing that he’s doing it. In other words, he could send out that go vote reminder mainly to people who lean in one direction politically, how would you know that he’s doing that?”

