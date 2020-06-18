Project Veritas: Facebook Has a Secretive ‘Diversity Board’ That Is ‘Need-To-Know’ Within Company

Facebook has a secret “Diversity Initiative Board” that governs the latest diversity push by the company, but those in the know are ordered to keep its existence quiet, according to an alleged internal HR report obtained by Project Veritas.

According to the Project Veritas report, the alleged Facebook memo explains that the Diversity Initiative Board (DIB) will be allowed to recommend termination or reeducation in a “Diversity Training” program for any unlucky Facebook employee who gets in the way of the company’s new diversity initiative.

The alleged memo, intended for Facebook employees working in the company’s HR department, insists that the existence and operations of the DIB be kept as secret as possible.

“Inform only select employees of the existence of the DIB on a “need-to-know” basis,” the document instructs.

“Do not inform employees of who is on the DIB.”

“Do not inform employees of the DIB review process.”

“Giving unnecessary information to employees may damage the integrity and effectiveness of the DIB.”

According to the document, the DIB will be empowered to recommend “Termination, Diversity Training, or No Action” as the company’s response to instances of noncompliance with the diversity initiative.

“HR Professionals may submit evidence of noncompliance anonymously to the DIB.”

The document recommends that Facebook’s HR employees push a number of measures believed to be helpful to diversity, including telling employees that they should not ask their colleagues to speak English.

“Employees should not request or demand that diverse workers speak English exclusively in meeting spaces or elsewhere in the workplace,” so says the report. “Remind employees that discrimination of this nature is not tolerated.”

The document also tells HR to encourage employees to “circumvent” controversial political discussion in meetings, including discussions related to “Immigration,US Elections, POTUS, FLOTUS, etc.”

The document also says that employees should be instructed to give preference to certain employees’ views based on their status as “diverse” or “non-diverse.”

“Non-diverse employees should be encouraged to ‘yield the floor’ to diverse workers in an effort to foster more diverse thought and opinion,” says the alleged report.

“Remind employees to refrain from speaking over diverse workers or minimizing their opinions,” it continues.

