Princeton Is the Only Ivy League School Requiring SAT or ACT Scores for Fall 2020 Admission

Princeton University is the only Ivy League institution that will require all of its applicants to provide an SAT or ACT score next year. Most administrations of the SAT exam were canceled this spring in response to the Chinese virus pandemic. Princeton says it is evaluating its admissions process and may follow its Ivy League peers in putting a hold of at least one-year on its test requirement, but has not done so yet.

According to a report by NBC News, only one Ivy League university will retain its standardized testing requirement for student enrolling for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Breitbart News reported in March that over 150 administrations of the SAT exam were canceled due to the Chinese virus pandemic.

Brown University announced last week that students that were not able to sit for an SAT or ACT exam would not be penalized during the admissions process. Brown also noted that they will likely revive their traditional standardized testing requirement next year.

“Students who are unable to submit SAT or ACT scores this year due to COVID-19 will not be disadvantaged in our admission process. If this describes your situation, please know that your application will receive full consideration by our admission committee,” Brown wrote in a statement.

Columbia University also announced last week that it would suspend the standardized testing requirement for applicants seeking enrollment during the upcoming academic year.

“Due to ongoing standardized testing disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia is adopting a one year test-optional policy for first-year applicants to Columbia College or Columbia Engineering for the fall of 2021,” the university wrote in a statement.

Princeton officials said on Wednesday that they are still evaluating whether or not they will make changes to the standardized testing requirements.

“In light of the challenges presented by COVID-19, the University has been assessing the admissions process for class of 2025 applicants,” university spokesperson Ben Chang said.

