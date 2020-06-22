Internal Poll Shows Laura Loomer Surging Despite Tech Censorship

An internal poll from the campaign of Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer, who is seeking the GOP nomination in Florida’s 21st congressional district, gives her a 9 point lead over incumbent Democrat Rep. Lois Frankel.

Loomer is the most censored congressional candidate in the country; she is banned on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, PayPal, Venmo, Uber, and Lyft.

The poll found that independent voters, who represent a large part of the 21st district, back Loomer in large numbers. 64 percent of independents who responded to the poll backed Loomer, compared to 18 percent who backed Frankel and 16 percent who are still undecided.

The 21st district includes Delray Beach, Palm Beach, and West Palm Beach, where President Donald Trump is officially a resident and will be casting his vote.

Katrina Pierson, a senior advisor to the Trump 2020 campaign, called the polling numbers “impressive.”

Impressive: Free Speech Candidate Laura Loomer Opens 9-Point Lead in Florida Congressional Race! https://t.co/5vXFCqRf6X — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) June 22, 2020

In a tweet, Loomer campaign strategist Karen Giorno, who was chief strategist for Trump’s successful 2016 campaign in Florida, attacked the Republican establishment, and the National Republican Congressional Committee in particular, for not doing enough to support Loomer.

The NRCC has yet to place Loomer on its influential “Young Guns” list, even though the candidate has exceeded most other figures on the list in fundraising, polling, and media attention by a considerable margin.

“Isn’t it strange that the NRCC is deliberately ignoring #LauraLoomerForCongress? The polling data signals radical Dem [Rep. Lois Frankel] can be defeated, Loomer has out-fundraised her 3 quarters in a row, has nationwide grassroots support and it’s [President Trump’s] home district.”

Isn’t it strange that the @NRCC is deliberately ignoring #LauraLoomerForCongress? The polling data signals radical Dem @RepLoisFrankel can be defeated, Loomer has outfundraised her 3 quarters in a row, has nationwide grassroots support and it’s @realDonaldTrump home district. https://t.co/qg13EscWGY — Karen Giorno (@krgiorno) June 21, 2020

“[Loomer’s] ability to generate media attention on issues that matter to district 21 voters is reflected in the new polling data that has Laura up 9 points against her radical, impeach-Trump, pro-Antifa, defund the police opponent, Democrat Representative, Lois Frankel,” said Giorno in a statement.

Other conservatives have also called on Republicans to back Loomer. In a tweet, author Michelle Malkin said that President Trump ought to endorse her.

She's a DOER–ahead of the curve on Omar, Tlaib & social media censorship. She threatens Radical Left, #ConInc establishment & Silicon Valley. #LauraLoomer Opens 9-Pt Lead in Fl. Congressional Race. @realdonaldtrump, time to ENDORSE #LauraLoomer ==> https://t.co/nPXtQQP4Kw — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 21, 2020

Good political news for #LauraLoomer who had to file FEC complaint against Twitter because they let her D opponent have an account, but not her! https://t.co/EKZu6nLcuH — Charlie Spies (@cspiesdc) June 22, 2020

Charlie Spies, who served as an FEC attorney for the RNC and filed an FEC complaint on behalf of Loomer alleging illegal in-kind contributions on the part of Big Tech companies, called the poll “good political news.”

Are you a source at Amazon, Facebook, Google, or any other corporation who wants to confidentially share information about wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Breitbart Senior Technology correspondent Allum Bokhari at allumbokhari@protonmail.com. Use a free Protonmail to ensure your message is encrypted.