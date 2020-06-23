Lyft Offers Free Rides to Kentucky Voters on Tuesday

As polls open for the Kentucky primary election on Tuesday, ride-sharing service Lyft has offered free rides to the polls for voters.

WLKY reports that the ride-sharing service Lyft has vowed to provide free rides for Kentucky voters who need to get to polls on Tuesday for the Kentucky primary elections, according to the non-profit group the Lousiville Urban League. Voters that wish to use the service can use the code “KYVOTES” in the Lyft app.

Sadiqa Reynolds of the Louisville Urban League commented on efforts to get voters to the polls stating: “There is something meaningful about that. I can’t express to you how good it feels.” Discussing those that may not be able to make it to the polls she added: “We will make arrangements for them to get to the polls. We are going to provide rides, the Louisville Urban League along with our partners. We got almost 100 volunteers to take people to the polls.”

Reynolds stated that transportation can be an issue for those in minority communities, stating: “Just to be clear, the Louisville urban league is aware that transportation is regularly a barrier for folks, people who are trying to get jobs, trying to get to work, trying to get housing. So, we know transportation is an issue for voting as well.”

Reynolds went on to state: “We are at a crossroads in our country and our city and we should all be excited about the changes that we can make but the best way to make any change is to use our voice and vote, vote, vote.”

Rides are being offered to the following voting locations: Louisville – 937 Phillips Lane Lexington – 1540 University Drive Hopkinsville – 303 Conference Center Drive Elizabethtown – 150 N. Provident Way Alvaton – 7101 Scottsville Road

The Louisville Urban League stated that anyone that has any issues getting to the polls should contact the numbers below:

AMPEDLouiville – 502-822-1953 Louisville Urban League – 502-585-4622 Black Lives Matter Louisville – 502-786-4791

A shuttle service by TARC is also being offered for free to and from the Kentucky Expo Center on election day. The service will run every 30 minutes from Union Station Downtown.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com