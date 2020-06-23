Vandals Deface Statue of Brigham Young – at Brigham Young University

Vandals defaced a statue of Brigham Young at Brigham Young University over the weekend. The vandals dumped red paint on the state and painted the word “racist” on the base of the statue in large red letters.

According to a report by Campus Reform, a statue of Brigham Young on BYU’s campus was vandalized over the weekend. Campus police officers discovered that the statue had been covered in red paint on Monday morning.

Brigham Young University police Lt. Rich Christianson said that the vandal must have used an entire gallon of latex paint. “It looks like they had a whole gallon of red latex paint,” Christianson told a local reporter.

Young has been criticized by BYU students for his views on slavery. In 1852, Young, a Mormon leader, argued that slavery was compatible with the values espoused by the Bible.

Statues on campuses around the nation have been vandalized over the past several weeks. The social unrest that erupted after the death of George Floyd in May led some leftist activists to call for revisions to American history.

Breitbart News reported last week that a statue of Thomas Jefferson was torn down and defaced at a Portland high school. Student activists at the University of Missouri launched a campaign last week to have a statue of Jefferson removed from their campus.

