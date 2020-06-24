Florida State Faculty Demands Creation of ‘VP of Anti-Racism’ Position

Black faculty members at Florida State University published a list of demands for university officials this week. The faculty demanded that officials establish a new executive position that will solely focus on combating racism on campus. According to the faculty, the VP of anti-racism would lead a “paid Anti-Racism Task force composed of students, staff, faculty, administrators and individuals from the community.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, black faculty members at Florida State University published a list of demands that aim to increase diversity and combat prejudice.

The letter includes a demand that administrators create a new executive position to promote “anti-racism.” The “Vice President for Anti-Racism” will oversee a new “Anti-Racism Task Force” that will monitor acts of prejudice that occur on campus.

“Strongly recommend that the University create a paid Anti-Racism Task force composed of students, staff, faculty, administrators and individuals from the community that directly reports to the President and Provost,” the faculty wrote in the letter. “This task force will also build space and create structure for a Vice President for Anti-Racism as a part of the FSU Cabinet.”

The faculty also recommended that the university mandate a course for freshman students on the history of racism in Tallahassee.

“Strongly recommend that All First Year Students (including transfer students) complete a module on the racial history of Tallahassee that focuses on segregation past and present in the city, unrest and race relations, and the historical relationship between FSU and the city, and with FAMU,” the letter added.

The letter also calls on administrators to create a plan to recruit more black students and faculty to the university. “Strongly recommend that all departments and colleges craft a diversity and inclusion statement and plan that addresses a strategy for increased recruitment, retention, and mentoring for Black students, staff, and faculty,” the letter reads.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the rapid growth of “diversity and inclusion” officers at universities and colleges around the nation. A report from 2018 revealed that the University of Michigan has a $11 million payroll for its “diversity and inclusion” office, which boasts a staff of 100 employees.

