Project Veritas Catches Facebook Employees, Contractors Admitting to Political Censorship

James O’Keefe’s team of undercover journalists Project Veritas have released hidden camera footage of Facebook employees admitting to deliberate political bias, censorship of Trump supporters, as well as discrimination against conservative and white male employees.

A Facebook insider, Ryan Hartwig, has also come forward to Project Veritas to give his account of bias and discrimination at the company.

The hidden camera footage reveals a host of Facebook employees and contractors admitting to political bias.

Steve Grimmett, team lead for content review at Facebook can be heard admitting that he lumps the MAGA movement in with “Nazis” and “Hitler.” Grimmett can be heard telling an undercover reporter that he monitors “hate organizations” including “Hitler, Nazis, MAGA, you know, proud boys, all that stuff all day long.”

“We rig the game so it can work on the left side” admits another Facebook employee, who agrees that the company “100%” favors the left.

A content moderator at Cognizant, a firm that handles content moderation for Facebook, can also be heard saying she would accept a $81 million bounty placed on President Trump’s head by the government of Iran.

“It’s inhumane, but if it’s going to save the country why not do it?” asks Kassi Cimo, the content moderator. “We should just hand him over to them. Take the money, as a country, that’s what I’m saying. If we hand him over, our country would be saved, I’m just saying.”

“If I were to go in with a MAGA shirt or a MAGA hat I’d get my ass beat,” says another employee, apparently admitting to an atmosphere of political discrimination and intimidation at the company.

In further undercover footage, Facebook Senior HR manager Leslie Brown can be heard admitting that it’s easier for the company to fire white males because they aren’t able to sue the company for discrimination.

“They were able to fire him without having to worry about discrimination…” says an undercover reporter.

“Right, right. Because he’s a white man. Yeah, white man. So no problem.” – Leslie Brown, Senior HR manager, Facebook.

“Oh, it’s easier when they’re..” continues the reporter.

“..White men,” says Brown, completing the reporter’s sentence. “No one has the white man’s back anymore [laughs].”

Are you an insider at Google, Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

