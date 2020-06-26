Microsoft Permanently Closing All Retail Stores

Microsoft announced on Friday that it will permanently close all of its retail locations. The company behind the ubiquitous Windows operating system announced this week that their 83 retail locations would close as part of a larger effort to shift focus to online sales.

According to a report by CNBC, Microsoft announced on Friday that it will close its retail stores. The 83 retail stores, which were likely inspired by Apple’s retail locations, closed in March at the outset of the Chinese virus pandemic. But unlike Apple, Microsoft will not reopen its stores.

Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter suggested that the decision to close the retail stores came in response to an increase in online sales.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” Porter said. “We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.”

Microsoft said that it is committed to expanding its digital storefronts for both the Xbox and Windows platforms. The company also announced that it will continue to operate Microsoft technology demo centers at company offices in major cities around the world.

“Microsoft will continue to invest in its digital storefronts on Microsoft.com, and stores in Xbox and Windows, reaching more than 1.2 billion people every month in 190 markets,” the company said in a statement. “The company will also reimagine spaces that serve all customers, including operating Microsoft Experience Centers in London, NYC, Sydney, and Redmond campus locations.”

Breitbart News reported this week that the software giant will adopt a racial quota system to address “racial injustice.” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggested that the company will adopt various programs to enhance “diversity” at the company.

“Today, we are making commitments to address racial injustice and inequity for the Black and African American community in the United States. We will additionally take important steps to address the needs of other communities, including the Hispanic and Latinx community, across the company in the next five years,” Nadella said.