Zuckerberg Responds to Facebook Boycott, Will Crack Down on ‘Hateful’ Ads, Label Politicians’ Posts

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has responded to a boycott from major advertisers including consumer giant Unilever, which have pulled ads from the social network in an attempt to force the platform to censor more constitutionally protected speech.
In a post on his personal page, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised to add “warning labels” to posts from political figures that violate the platform’s rules, a similar policy that Twitter has used to censor President Donald Trump’s tweets.
Zuckerberg said:
A handful of times a year, we leave up content that would otherwise violate our policies if the public interest value outweighs the risk of harm. Often, seeing speech from politicians is in the public interest, and in the same way that news outlets will report what a politician says, we think people should generally be able to see it for themselves on our platforms.
We will soon start labeling some of the content we leave up because it is deemed newsworthy, so people can know when this is the case. We’ll allow people to share this content to condemn it, just like we do with other problematic content, because this is an important part of how we discuss what’s acceptable in our society — but we’ll add a prompt to tell people that the content they’re sharing may violate our policies.
To clarify one point: there is no newsworthiness exemption to content that incites violence or suppresses voting. Even if a politician or government official says it, if we determine that content may lead to violence or deprive people of their right to vote, we will take that content down.
We’re expanding our ads policy to prohibit claims that people from a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status are a threat to the physical safety, health or survival of others.
Are you an insider at Google, Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.
Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.