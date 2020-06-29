Amazon’s Twitch Platform Temporarily Bans Trump for ‘Hateful Conduct’

Amazon-owned streaming service Twitch has temporarily banned the official account of President Donald Trump over “hateful conduct,” cutting the campaign off from a major platform that it uses to stream rallies and other events.

According to CNBC, Twitch cited two remarks from Trump in its decision; a recently rebroadcast 2016 campaign rally in which then-candidate Trump accused Mexico of sending criminals and other bad actors to the U.S., and remarks from the President’s last rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he used the word “tough hombre” in a fictional story about a house break-in.

According to the Amazon-owned streaming platform, the president’s channel has been temporarily suspended.

“Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed,” said a Twitch spokesperson in a comment to CNBC.

Twitch is owned by Amazon, whose founder and CEO Jeff Bezo owns the Washington Post, a stridently anti-Trump publication. Even as a candidate, Trump regularly singled Bezos out among Silicon Valley CEOs for criticism, calling him “Jeff Bozo.”

This came on a day of widespread cross-platform censorship. The owners of social networking site Reddit chose the same day to ban r/The_Donald, their preeminent community of Trump supporters, which had accumulated 790,000 subscribers at the time of its ban. Since the 2015 primaries, r/The_Donald has been one of the most influential hubs of Trump support on the web, hosting Trump himself for an online Q&A in 2016.

Big Tech companies have grown bolder in censoring the President in recent months, apparently undaunted by the President’s executive order on social media censorship. Twitter has begun censoring the President’s tweets, while Facebook recently removed an ad from the Trump campaign that denounced Antifa violence.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.