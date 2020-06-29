Washington & Lee Professors Call for Removal of Robert E. Lee’s Name from University

100 Professors at Washington & Lee University are calling for the removal of General Robert E. Lee’s from the university’s name. In 1870 the university’s name was changed from Washington University after Lee assumed the role of university president.

According to a report by Campus Reform, faculty members at Washington & Lee University are calling for a change to the university’s name. The report claims that more than 100 professors at the university have called on administrators to erase the university’s relationship with Robert E. Lee. The most significant change would involve changing the university’s name.

Professor Jim Casey told the Richmond Times-Dispatch said that many faculty members agree that removing Lee from the university’s name would be an appropriate change.

