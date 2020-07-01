Fresno State Students Call for Removal of Gandhi Statue

Students at Fresno State University have circulated a petition that calls for the removal of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on campus. The students argued that the statue should be removed on the basis of Gandhi’s alleged prejudices against minority groups.

According to a report by Campus Reform, students at Fresno State University have launched a campaign to call for the removal of a statue of Gandhi on campus.

Nearly 5,000 students signed a petition that called for the removal of the Gandhi statute. Despite Gandhi’s status as a warrior for peace, the students allege that Gandhi held prejudices against various minority groups.

Gandhi is idolized worldwide as a prophet, a visionary, even a messiah. However, the popular image of Gandhi is a myth. The lack of efficient methods of communication and documentation in the past allowed Gandhi to effortlessly create a convincing but false image of himself. Gandhi was deeply prejudiced against all minorities, from black Africans, Jews, to low-caste Hindus. He also demonstrated a shocking lack of morality, from sleeping naked with young girls to employing nonviolence merely as a tool of political expediency.

Fresno State alumni, however, are fighting back against the push to remove the Gandhi statue. A petition, entitled “Keep the Gandhi statue at Fresno State,” was created last week to counter the movement for its removal.

“Please join me in urging the administration, faculty, staff and students of Fresno State to preserve the history that has been created and as of this moment still stands in the Peace Garden,” the petition reads.

In a statement, Fresno State University President Joseph Castro announced that the university will retain the statue. However, Castro praised the students that have brought attention to the issue.

We applaud those who call for a clear-eyed look at history and the individuals who shaped it. We also urge everyone to consider carefully the overall significance of each individual’s lasting contribution to a just and fair society. On that basis, we believe those we honor in the Fresno State Peace Garden occupy an important place in history and should continue to guide us in promoting courage, social justice and tireless efforts to make the world a better place.

Breitbart News reported in June that students at the University of Missouri had demanded the removal of a statue of Thomas Jefferson. The students argued that it was unacceptable to keep the statue on campus because Jefferson owned slaves.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.