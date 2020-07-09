Student: Marquette U. Threatened to Revoke Acceptance over Pro-Trump TikTok Video

Marquette University reportedly threatened to rescind the admission of a student over TikTok videos that expressed support for President Donald Trump. After a period of uncertainty, Marquette ultimately told the student this week that they would not revoke her admission.

According to a report by the College Fix, incoming Marquette University freshman Samantha Pfefferle almost had her admission revoked after students expressed outrage over her conservative social media posts.

The post, which featured the song “GOOBA” by 6ix9ine, is titled “When the libs find their way to your page.” The video has been played 592,000 since it was posted.

“They try to hate on me…and think I’ll change my views,” Pfefferle wrote in a caption featured in the short video.

Pfefferle claims that Brian Troyer, dean of admissions at Marquette University, contacted her after her video went viral. Pfefferle claims that Troyer told her admissions status was “in limbo” before asking her about her stance on DACA recipients.

“[He] had the heart to tell me I wasn’t a student,” Pfefferle told the College Fix. “This means that my classification is still in limbo and is currently being decided by the administration. I have been accepted, I paid for my housing, I have my roommates, I even have a complete class schedule. If that doesn’t make me a student, what does?”

“They also asked me hypothetical questions regarding Dreamers,” Pfefferle continued. “How would I respond if a Dreamer who lived down the hall from me came up to me and told me she didn’t feel safe or comfortable with my views and me being on campus. They also asked me if they thought there was anything I could do to improve my image on campus. They proceeded to ask if I was comfortable with the reputation I have established for myself. The assistant dean asked if I put any thought into the response I would be getting from my videos.”

On Monday, however, the university contacted Pfefferle to inform her that her admission had not been revoked. As of now, Pfefferle is urging Marquette to address the harassment she has received in response to the video.

Students shared an email template which called on the university to revoke Pfefferle’s admission. The email argued that Pfefferle’s support of President Trump on social media contradicted Marquette’s “core values.”

Ms. Pfefferle has been very vocal on social media (TikTok, Instagram) about how she is enthusiastic about coming to Marquette in the Fall. As a Marquette student who is passionate for the University’s core values, such as Cura Personalis, and recognizing everyone’s human dignity, these transphobic, racist, and xenophobic comments should not be tolerated. These comments made by Ms. Pfefferle were shared publicly, and were clearly presented as mocking jokes. Ms. Pfefferle is obviously proud of her statements, as she stands behind her words in every post.

Pfefferle claims she has received death threats over her views. “I hope you get shot,” one user wrote in response to the TikTok video.