Creighton Professor Zachary Smith: Pro-Police Rally Attendees Are ‘White Supremacists’

Creighton University Professor Zachary Smith came under fire on social media last week after he claimed that a pro-police rally was actually a “white supremacist” rally. In a statement, the university suggested that Smith’s tweet was divisive and unnecessary.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Creighton University Professor Zachary B. Smith believes that attendees at a pro-police rally in Omaha were “white supremacists.” After criticism, Smith subsequently deleted both the tweet and his Twitter account.

In a statement, Creighton University said that Smith’s views do not represent those of the university. “Views expressed by a Creighton University faculty member on his personal social media account concerning the Back the Blue event are not those of the University. Additionally, the faculty member regrets his statement and sincerely apologizes for the offense it has caused,” the university wrote.

The university went on to argue that Smith’s tweet caused unnecessary division in the community. “Creighton believes statements of this nature impede our goal of promoting unity within our community, including our effort to confront and eliminate systemic racism,” the university continued.

In a statement, the Creighton College Republicans condemned Smith’s tweet. The group argued that law enforcement protects “the most marginalized among us.”

“At Creighton University, we are reminded daily of the Jesuit Values–principles that we use to guide our words and actions. ‘Men and Women for and with Others’ is a cornerstone of our philosophy; we are called to support the marginalized, strive for justice and live for others. Attacking law enforcement, the people who protect, defend, and pursue justice for the most marginalized among us is disingenuous and hypocritical,” the statement read.

