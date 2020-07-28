Twitter Censors Videos of Doctors’ Capitol Hill Coronavirus Press Conference, Locks Breitbart Account

Twitter deleted Breitbart News’ Periscope livestream of a Washington D.C. press conference held on Monday by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots.

Breitbart News recently reported that the Masters of the Universe quickly censored a live stream published by Breitbart News of a press conference held in Washington D.C. by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) was featured at the event and doctors at the event shared their views on the coronavirus pandemic and the medical community’s treatment of the virus.

Footage of the livestream on Periscope, Twitter’s livestreaming platform, had generated 1 million views before being removed by the site. Footage on Facebook had accumulated over 17 million views within 8 hours and had 185,000 concurrent viewers at the time it was streamed. On YouTube, a clip from the event received 80,000 views before being removed by the platform for “violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

Shortly after removing the footage of the livestream, Twitter limited the Breitbart News official account, which means the account cannot be used to send tweets. A Twitter spokesperson told Breitbart News: “Tweets with the video are in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We are taking action in line with our policy here: https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/An-update-on-our-continuity-strategy-during-COVID-19.html”

Liz Kelley, a spokeswoman for Twitter, told The Washington Post: “Tweets with the video are in violation of our covid-19 misinformation policy.” Twitter also removed multiple posts from President Donald Trump’s account sharing the video and statements from the doctors at the press conference.

Shortly after removing posts by President Trump, Twitter suspended the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., for sharing video footage from the event:

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine. Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

Breitbart News will continue to keep readers updated on this story as events unfold.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com