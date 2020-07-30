Big Tech Whistleblowers Urge Lawmakers to Tackle Silicon Valley Bias: ‘Please Do Something Already’

Whistleblowers formerly employed at Google and Facebook have written an open letter to Congress urging lawmakers to take action on Big Tech bias before it’s too late.

The whistleblowers — Ryan Hartwig, former content moderator at Cognizant (a Facebook contractor), former Google employee Zach Vorhies, and former Facebook content moderator Zach McElroy — write that time is running out to tame the tech giants.

“I strongly urge members of Congress to take action whether it be through antitrust or other legislation to limit Facebook’s power to stifle political expression,” writes Hartwig.

“Just yesterday, Rep. Paul Gosar along with many others introduced legislation calling for crucial Section 230 reform,” wrote McElroy. “This is precisely the right move to make, and is all that is needed to get these big tech monsters in line. I can only be so blunt: please do something already. We’re almost out of time.”

Vorhies, meanwhile, highlighted some of the material he uncovered at Google, including the “Machine Learning fairness” program, an effort to create what Vorhies calls a “Chinese-style” system of internet censorship, that was “conveniently fast-tracked into Google’s products immediately after Donald Trump won the election.”

Read the full letter at this link.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has warned that many politicians in D.C. have been bought off by tech lobbyists.

““Here’s the message to the president: Congress will not do anything on big tech because Congress is bought off by big tech,” said Rep. Gaetz on Fox News yesterday.

In a recent interview with Breitbart News, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) said he would no longer accept donations from Big Tech companies following a congressional hearing with the heads of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, in which the CEOs sought to excuse incidents of political censorship highlighted by Rep. Steube.

Are you an insider at Google, Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

