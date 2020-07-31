Donald Trump: ‘We May Be Banning TikTok’

President Donald Trump on Friday said he was considering banning the video platform TikTok in response to concerns the Chinese Government could access user data.

“We’re looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok, we may be doing some other things, there are a couple of options,” Trump said. “A lot of things are happening so we’ll see what happens. We are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok.”

The president spoke as he left the White House for a trip to Florida.

The United States shares similar concerns with countries like Japan and India that the Chinese government can access user data.

India banned the app in late June.

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, has furiously worked against a possible ban in recent weeks, enlisting more than 35 lobbyists to advocate for them in Washington, DC, and even hiring former Disney executive Kevin Mayer as their CEO in an effort to alleviate concerns about their company.

The TikTok app has been downloaded over 2 billion times, 175 million times in the United States alone.